Supriya Sule's Hunger Strike: A Stand for Road Repairs

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule took a bold stance on Wednesday by staging a hunger strike, calling for urgent repairs to a dilapidated road in her Baramati constituency. The road, stretching 1.5 kilometers from Nasrapur to the Baneshwar temple, has been in poor condition, prompting the protest outside the Pune district collector's office.

Sule, alongside local residents of Shree Kshetra Baneshwar village, emphasized that the demand was not for a new road but rather the repair of the existing one marred by potholes. Despite ongoing appeals for its maintenance, the administration's inaction led to the hunger strike.

The protest concluded after district officials provided a written assurance to address the issue, with Sule ending her fast after seven hours. She welcomed the proposed Rs 900 crore road development in the area but urged immediate interim measures to alleviate the current situation.

