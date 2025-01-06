Cracking the Glass Ceiling: The Gender Diversity Deficit in European Boardrooms

A newly available dataset reveals the widespread absence of women in corporate boardrooms across Europe, igniting international debates and prompting gender quotas in several countries. Notably, Norway mandates gender parity in boardrooms.

Researchers from GRAPE and the University of Warsaw, using data on 59 million individuals from 43 European countries, developed the Gender Board Diversity Dataset (GBDD). Their findings indicate that although women hold 22% of board positions, 68% of firms report no women in boardrooms.

Despite increased gender diversity over recent decades, hurdles persist, with certain sectors and nations displaying pronounced disparities. The GBDD emphasizes informed policymaking to foster gender diversity in boardrooms, basing decisions on comprehensive, scientific data.

