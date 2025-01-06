Left Menu

Cracking the Glass Ceiling: The Gender Diversity Deficit in European Boardrooms

A new data source exposes the ongoing underrepresentation of women in European corporate boardrooms. Despite comprising a significant workforce share, women often lack boardroom presence. Mandated gender quotas aim to address this gap, emphasizing public awareness and the importance of private company diversity data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milano | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:51 IST
A newly available dataset reveals the widespread absence of women in corporate boardrooms across Europe, igniting international debates and prompting gender quotas in several countries. Notably, Norway mandates gender parity in boardrooms.

Researchers from GRAPE and the University of Warsaw, using data on 59 million individuals from 43 European countries, developed the Gender Board Diversity Dataset (GBDD). Their findings indicate that although women hold 22% of board positions, 68% of firms report no women in boardrooms.

Despite increased gender diversity over recent decades, hurdles persist, with certain sectors and nations displaying pronounced disparities. The GBDD emphasizes informed policymaking to foster gender diversity in boardrooms, basing decisions on comprehensive, scientific data.

