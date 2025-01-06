Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Condemns Bijapur Naxal Attack as 'Cowardly Action'

In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a Naxal attack claimed the lives of nine individuals, including eight DRG jawans, in an IED explosion. Deputy CM Arun Sao termed the attack 'cowardly' and vowed that the sacrifices will not be in vain, while anti-Naxalite operations continue in the region.

Updated: 06-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:16 IST
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident on Monday, nine individuals, including eight from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a driver, were killed in a Naxal-planted improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao condemned the attack, describing it as an act of desperation and disappointment on the part of the Naxals. He assured the public and the bereaved families that the jawans' sacrifices will not be forgotten. Speaking to reporters, Sao stressed the ongoing efforts to eradicate Naxalite influence in the region.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred as the DRG team was returning from a significant anti-Naxalite operation. Chhattisgarh officials, including Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, have extended their condolences and emphasized continued strong measures against Naxalite terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

