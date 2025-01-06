Left Menu

Allegations of Voter Fraud Rock New Delhi's Electoral Process

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Chief, alleges voter manipulation in New Delhi's assembly seat. CM Atishi highlights irregularities in voter applications, demanding investigation from the Electoral Officer. Concerns arise over deletions exceeding legal limits without proper verification, with elections expected in February 2025.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, accused electoral authorities of large-scale fraud in voter registration lists within the New Delhi Assembly seat. The allegations emerge amidst a letter from Chief Minister Atishi to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, highlighting abrupt spikes in voter applications.

According to Atishi, there has been a significant influx of Form-6 and Form-7 applications between October 29, 2024, and January 2, 2025. She notes that 13,276 Form-6 and 6,166 Form-7 submissions indicate a potential attempt to manipulate the voter base. These numbers suggest a 5.77% potential deletion of votes, demanding urgent verification.

Atishi claims existing rules mandating manual verification for deletions over two percent are not being adhered to. Despite all efforts to remind the Election Registration Officer, verification processes appear insufficient. Concerns loom as Delhi prepares for assembly polls in February 2025, after a sweeping AAP victory in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

