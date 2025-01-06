Left Menu

Empowering Women Leaders: From Panchayats to Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the crucial role of women in governance at the 'Panchayat se Parliament 2.0' program, urging them to embrace AI and innovation. Over 500 women representatives gathered to enhance grassroots empowerment and sustainable development, reflecting India's commitment to women-led leadership and gender equality.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged women representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions to incorporate artificial intelligence and innovation for more people-centric governance. Addressing the 'Panchayat se Parliament 2.0' at Samvidhan Sadan, he highlighted technological advancements as vital for sustainable development and improved governance at the grassroots level.

Organized by PRIDE along with the National Commission for Women and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the event saw participation from over 500 women representatives from 22 states and Union territories, reinforcing India's resolve towards women-led development. Birla praised the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, stressing women's critical role in socio-economic progress, especially in rural and tribal communities.

Birla commended the leadership role played by women in Panchayati Raj Institutions, pointing out instances where women's representation exceeded mandated reservations. He encouraged women leaders to be proactive in self-reliance and social equity, fostering progress with tools like AI, demonstrated by Sansad Bhashini, facilitating inclusive communication in regional languages.

