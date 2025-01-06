Left Menu

Harmony of Sanatan Culture: A Clean Ganga Message

Classical artists in Prayagraj use music to advocate for cleanliness and share spiritual values of the Maha Kumbh 2025. The performers focus on keeping the Ganga River clean, promoting Sanatan culture globally through Indian classical music and dance, and highlighting the essential link between a clean environment and a healthy community.

Musical troupe perform at Sangam Ghat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an enchanting blend of melody and philosophy, classical singers and dancers gathered at Sangam Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to deliver a powerful message advocating cleanliness and celebrating the timeless culture of Sanatan ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Rishi Mishra, a luminary of the Banaras gharana, and Kathak maestro Varsha Verma highlighted the significance of maintaining the Ganga's purity. Mishra underscored the importance of safeguarding the 'beautiful atmosphere' as throngs of domestic and international visitors journey to bathe in the holy river.

Mishra urged visitors to honor the sanctity of the Ganga by avoiding littering. He emphasized spreading Indian classical music and cultural traditions globally, aiming for a 'clean and beautiful Mahakumbh.' Verma echoed these sentiments, advocating for 'Swachch Bharat' as a pathway to 'Swasth Bharat,' and announced upcoming cultural programs designed to showcase India's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

