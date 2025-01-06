Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Legal Battle Over 1991 Places of Worship Act

The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti has petitioned India's Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, arguing it infringes on several fundamental rights. The case has spurred a wave of legal action and debate over religious heritage and judicial authority.

In a significant legal development, the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti petitioned the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991. This law, which safeguards the status of religious sites as of August 15, 1947, is now under scrutiny for allegedly infringing on fundamental rights.

The Sant Samiti argues that the Act violates the constitutional right to equality and religious freedom, asserting that it undermines judicial authority by restricting courts from reviewing disputes, which contradicts the Constitution's basic structure. As multiple petitions flood the apex court, questions surrounding the Act's implications on religious heritage have become a focal point.

The Supreme Court has already halted interim and final orders in lawsuits related to the Act. Notably, prominent figures such as Maharaja Kumari Krishna Priya of Kashi and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy have filed petitions against the Act. Meanwhile, opposing voices from Muslim organizations argue that reopening these discussions could lead to widespread litigation over numerous religious sites.

