Delhi High Court Appoints Two New Judges Amidst High Praises

In a significant development, the Union of India, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, announced the appointment of two advocates, Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, as judges of the Delhi High Court. The notification was issued on Monday, showcasing confidence in their legal acumen.

The Supreme Court collegium, in a resolution passed in August 2024, had recommended three candidates for the prestigious roles. The appointments followed positive assessments of their qualifications and suitability, with advocate Ajay Digpaul being highlighted for his professional integrity and experience.

With 31 years of diverse legal experience and involvement in 42 reported judgments, Digpaul has established a strong foothold in civil and criminal law. Meanwhile, Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar's impeccable career, marked by 180 reported judgments, reinforced his capability as a High Court judge. Their appointments were confirmed after a comprehensive evaluation by the Department of Justice.

