Tragedy Strikes Filipino Festival in Vancouver: Car Ramming Incident Claims Lives

A deadly car ramming attack at a Filipino festival in Vancouver claimed nine lives and injured over 20 people. A 30-year-old man was arrested on the scene. The event has shocked the Filipino community and prompted condolences from leaders including Prime Minister Mark Carney and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

A tragic incident marred a Filipino community festival in Vancouver, Western Canada, over the weekend, police have confirmed. A 30-year-old local man drove his vehicle into a crowd, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people and injuries to more than 20 others.

Authorities have dismissed any terrorist connections to the incident, which occurred as part of celebrations honoring Philippine national hero Datu Lapu-Lapu. Eyewitness accounts describe the chaos that ensued, with people chasing down the suspect until he was apprehended by police.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have expressed deep sympathies to the affected families and the broader Filipino community, while the investigation into the motives behind the attack continues. The event, meant to unite the community, has now become a focal point for grief and reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

