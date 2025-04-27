Kerala's Political Battle: Opposition Calls for Resignation Amid Wealth Allegations

On Sunday, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, called for the immediate resignation of K M Abraham, the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, after the Kerala High Court ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of amassing wealth disproportionate to his income. Satheesan described the situation as a disgrace to the state.

Satheesan cited the court's findings of prima facie evidence against Abraham, criticizing the Vigilance Department for attempting to shield him. He questioned whether this was linked to Abraham's involvement in the Lavalin case, raising concerns over allegations of illegal phone tapping and mismanagement of public funds under the current LDF government.

Reiterating past precedents, Satheesan highlighted systemic governance issues, referencing financial mismanagement and scandals. Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan defended the party's stance, accusing central agencies of conducting a biased campaign against left-leaning figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)