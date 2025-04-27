Left Menu

Kerala's Political Battle: Opposition Calls for Resignation Amid Wealth Allegations

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala, demands the resignation of K M Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, following a CBI probe ordered by the Kerala High Court into allegations of accumulating wealth disproportionate to his income. The accusations involve illegal phone tapping and financial mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, called for the immediate resignation of K M Abraham, the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, after the Kerala High Court ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of amassing wealth disproportionate to his income. Satheesan described the situation as a disgrace to the state.

Satheesan cited the court's findings of prima facie evidence against Abraham, criticizing the Vigilance Department for attempting to shield him. He questioned whether this was linked to Abraham's involvement in the Lavalin case, raising concerns over allegations of illegal phone tapping and mismanagement of public funds under the current LDF government.

Reiterating past precedents, Satheesan highlighted systemic governance issues, referencing financial mismanagement and scandals. Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan defended the party's stance, accusing central agencies of conducting a biased campaign against left-leaning figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

