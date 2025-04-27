U.S. and Ukraine Near Deal on Rare Earth Minerals
The United States and Ukraine are on the brink of securing a deal involving rare earth minerals, as confirmed by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Negotiations persisted over the weekend, strengthening ties between the countries in this strategic sector.
The United States and Ukraine are poised to finalize a significant agreement concerning rare earth minerals, a vital component for many modern technologies. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz expressed optimism about reaching a consensus, revealing ongoing discussions on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Waltz conveyed confidence, stating that the 'Ukraine deal is going to get done,' emphasizing that both nations are committed to concluding negotiations swiftly.
Talks conducted over the weekend highlight the strategic importance of rare earth minerals and reflect the strengthening economic and security alliance between the U.S. and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
