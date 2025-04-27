Left Menu

U.S. and Ukraine Near Deal on Rare Earth Minerals

The United States and Ukraine are on the brink of securing a deal involving rare earth minerals, as confirmed by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Negotiations persisted over the weekend, strengthening ties between the countries in this strategic sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:00 IST
U.S. and Ukraine Near Deal on Rare Earth Minerals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and Ukraine are poised to finalize a significant agreement concerning rare earth minerals, a vital component for many modern technologies. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz expressed optimism about reaching a consensus, revealing ongoing discussions on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures.'

Waltz conveyed confidence, stating that the 'Ukraine deal is going to get done,' emphasizing that both nations are committed to concluding negotiations swiftly.

Talks conducted over the weekend highlight the strategic importance of rare earth minerals and reflect the strengthening economic and security alliance between the U.S. and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025