Tensions Rise as Slovakia Threatens Energy Sanctions Against Ukraine

A scheduled meeting among Slovak, Ukrainian, and European Commission officials on gas supplies was called off after Ukraine opted out, according to Slovakia on Monday.

Seeking a new date for talks, Slovakia's pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico accused Ukraine of damaging Slovakia by ending a transit deal for Russian gas. Fico warned that he might cut electricity to Ukraine and reduce refugee aid.

Ukraine, meanwhile, stated that the transit end cuts Moscow's revenues amidst ongoing conflicts. While Slovakia has found alternative gas sources, Fico claimed the country lost revenue due to the halted Ukrainian transit, incurring extra costs of 500 million euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)