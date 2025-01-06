Left Menu

Ashish Naithani Appointed as Judge of Uttarakhand High Court

The Union Government has announced the appointment of Ashish Naithani as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, following a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed the appointment on social media, extending his best wishes to the newly appointed judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:14 IST
Ashish Naithani Appointed as Judge of Uttarakhand High Court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Union Government has confirmed the appointment of Ashish Naithani as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court. This announcement follows a recent recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Taking to social media platform X, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal conveyed that, under the Constitution's provisions, the President of India, after a consultation with the Chief Justice of India, approved the appointment. Meghwal extended his best wishes to Naithani on his new role.

The Supreme Court Collegium, chaired by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, had given the nod for Naithani's appointment during its deliberations on December 22, 2024, further strengthening the judiciary in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

