Crisis in Transdniestria: A Tale of Gas, Geopolitics, and Power Struggles

More than 51,000 households in Moldova's Transdniestria are facing a harsh winter without gas and heat, as a geopolitical energy crisis escalates. On Monday, authorities reported over 1,500 apartment buildings in the pro-Russian enclave have been affected.

Transdniestria, strategically located along Ukraine's border, has long relied on Russian gas delivered via Ukraine. The supply, pivotal for generating 80% of Moldova's electricity, ceased alongside disruptions to Central and Eastern Europe following a failed transit deal extending over a war-dominated period since 1992.

The dispute over gas supplies has intensified political tensions, with charges of manipulation by Russia to sway imminent Moldovan parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, Moldova has turned to Romania to meet its energy demands, while calling out Gazprom for delivery failures. As power shortages persist, Transdniestria braces for increased blackouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)