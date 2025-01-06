Court Denies Bail to DUSIB Official Over Bribery Scandal

The Rouse Avenue court has dismissed the bail plea of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB)'s legal officer, Vijay Kumar Maggo, accused of soliciting a Rs 40 lakh bribe. Maggo was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 8, 2024, during which an unaccounted Rs 3.79 crore was seized at his residence.

Special CBI Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik denied bail on January 4, highlighting the serious nature of the alleged crime and the significant amount of unaccounted cash discovered. The judge expressed concerns over the possibility of the accused tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses, citing these risks as grounds for denying bail.

The prosecution argued that Maggo was caught accepting the bribe to de-seal two shops in Paharganj. Authorities cited recorded conversations supporting the complainant's claims. Despite the charge-sheet being filed, charges are yet to be framed, prompting the continued detention of Maggo as trials proceed.

