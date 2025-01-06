Left Menu

Court Denies Bail to DUSIB Official Over Bribery Scandal

A Delhi court has rejected bail for DUSIB's legal officer, Vijay Kumar Maggo, accused of demanding a bribe for de-sealing shops. He was arrested by the CBI after Rs 3.79 crore was found at his residence. The court cited the seriousness of the offense and potential witness tampering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court has dismissed the bail plea of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB)'s legal officer, Vijay Kumar Maggo, accused of soliciting a Rs 40 lakh bribe. Maggo was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 8, 2024, during which an unaccounted Rs 3.79 crore was seized at his residence.

Special CBI Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik denied bail on January 4, highlighting the serious nature of the alleged crime and the significant amount of unaccounted cash discovered. The judge expressed concerns over the possibility of the accused tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses, citing these risks as grounds for denying bail.

The prosecution argued that Maggo was caught accepting the bribe to de-seal two shops in Paharganj. Authorities cited recorded conversations supporting the complainant's claims. Despite the charge-sheet being filed, charges are yet to be framed, prompting the continued detention of Maggo as trials proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

