Tragic Early Morning Accident in Tumkur Claims Three Lives

In the early hours of Tuesday, a tragic road accident in Tumkur resulted in the deaths of three bikers. The collision took place near the Obalapur gate, where a bike was struck by a tractor trailer, causing fatal injuries to those involved.

The victims have been identified as Mohammed Asif, aged 12, Mumtaz, aged 38, and Shakir Hussain, aged 48. All three were residents of Gondihalli village located in the Madhugiri taluk. Following the incident, a case has been officially registered at the Kora police station.

Local law enforcement responded promptly, with Police Superintendent Ashok Venkat and Deputy Superintendent Chandrashekhar, alongside other officials, arriving at the scene to assess the situation. An investigation is currently ongoing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)