Power Struggles in Greece: The Energy Crisis Impacting Restaurants and Households

Athens restaurant owner Christos Kapetanakis is grappling with increasing electricity bills as the European energy crisis escalates. The crisis has significantly affected southeast Europe, with Greece's energy costs soaring. Efforts are underway to curb these costs through investments in renewables and improved cross-border energy links.

Athens restaurant owner Christos Kapetanakis confronts a challenging reality: soaring electricity bills, likened to a 'second rent,' that are pressuring profits and necessitating price hikes.

In the wake of the Ukraine war disrupting Russian gas supplies, southeast Europe, particularly Greece, faces heightened energy costs. Greece's response includes significant subsidies, although citizens still grapple with a cost of living crisis exacerbated by historical financial instability.

Experts highlight investment deficits, stressing the need for renewable energy and infrastructural improvements to stabilize power prices. Initiatives in Greece aim at enhancing renewable output and cross-border energy connectivity, though public skepticism remains high.

