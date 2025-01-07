Left Menu

Delhi Awaits: High-Stakes Election Sparks AAP-BJP Clash

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP candidates rally voters by highlighting achievements in education, health, and free utilities. Allegations of electoral malpractices surface as AAP accuses rivals of shady tactics. With results due on February 8, AAP eyes retention of power amid fierce competition from BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:46 IST
AAP candidate from Jangpura Assembly constituency, Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Election Commission announced the Delhi Assembly poll dates, AAP candidate Manish Sisodia from Jangpura urged voters on Tuesday to turn out in large numbers on February 5. He expressed confidence that the electorate would favor the party for its focus on education, health, and utilities.

Concerns over electoral integrity emerged, with Sisodia alleging voter suppression through fake applications and questioning the Election Commission's response to cash distribution allegations. Similar sentiments were echoed by Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, who expressed optimism about AAP's chances and reiterated full readiness for the electoral battle.

AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar emphasized the party's grassroots engagement and societal contributions, expressing hope for accountability against opposition figures accused of misconduct. Election logistics are underway, with nominations closing on January 20 and the election on February 5, followed by results on February 8.

The political landscape is notably competitive, as the AAP seeks to defend its previous overwhelming victory against BJP in 2020, when it clinched 62 of the 70 seats. The enactment of the Model Code of Conduct ensures a monitored election environment amid a burgeoning voter base in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

