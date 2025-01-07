CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam to Step Down
Rostin Behnam, the Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), will resign from his position on January 20, according to a spokesperson for the CFTC.
His resignation marks the end of his tenure during a pivotal era for the regulatory body, which oversees derivatives markets.
This announcement has triggered discussions regarding his potential successor and the future trajectory of the CFTC under new leadership. The financial community will be closely monitoring these developments.
