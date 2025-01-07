CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam to Step Down

Rostin Behnam, Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is set to resign from his role later this month. A CFTC spokesperson confirmed that Behnam's official departure date is January 20.

His resignation marks the end of his tenure during a pivotal era for the regulatory body, which oversees derivatives markets.

This announcement has triggered discussions regarding his potential successor and the future trajectory of the CFTC under new leadership. The financial community will be closely monitoring these developments.

