CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam to Step Down

Rostin Behnam, the Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), will resign from his position on January 20, according to a spokesperson for the CFTC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 19:30 IST
His resignation marks the end of his tenure during a pivotal era for the regulatory body, which oversees derivatives markets.

This announcement has triggered discussions regarding his potential successor and the future trajectory of the CFTC under new leadership. The financial community will be closely monitoring these developments.

