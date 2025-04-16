NCW Launches Inquiry into Murshidabad Violence; Chairperson to Visit Affected Areas

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has initiated an investigation into reports of molestation and displacement of women amid recent communal violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. According to an official statement released on Wednesday, the commission aims to address these serious allegations effectively.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, acting on her own accord, has taken noted interest in the situation. She plans to visit the affected regions to meet with victims and assess the conditions firsthand. The violence, which occurred in areas such as Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur on April 11 and 12, was linked to protests against amendments in the Waqf Act, resulting in three deaths and multiple injuries.

Many women in Dhulian's Mandirpara area reported molestation during the chaos. The turbulent events forced hundreds of women to leave their homes, with many finding refuge across the Bhagirathi River in Malda district. The NCW expresses deep concern over these reports and pledges a comprehensive inquiry to implement preventive measures against such brutalities.

