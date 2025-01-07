Left Menu

Election Commission Blocks Delhi-Specific Budget Announcements Amid Upcoming Votes

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that a directive will be issued to ensure no Delhi-specific announcements in the Union Budget before elections. Delhi votes on February 5, with results on February 8. The Model Code of Conduct is now active, impacting political dynamics.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, announced on Tuesday a directive to prevent any Delhi-specific announcements in the upcoming Union Budget. The decision comes as part of efforts to maintain a 'level playing field' ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

Kumar emphasized that while pan-India announcements in the budget are customary, specific budget allocations or declarations targeting Delhi would be prohibited at this time. This move seeks to uphold election fairness as the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect, remaining active until the electoral process concludes on February 8.

Meanwhile, the political landscape in Delhi sees the Congress party grappling with setbacks after losing successive elections, while the AAP seeks to continue its dominance from the 2020 elections. The BJP, having secured only eight seats last time, faces significant challenges.

