Om Birla's Diplomatic Engagements in the UK: Strengthening Global Parliamentary Ties

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit the UK, Scotland, and Guernsey from January 7-11, 2025. During his visit, he will chair the CSPOC meeting in Guernsey and hold various bilateral meetings with parliamentary leaders and Indian diaspora in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:48 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

From January 7 to 11, 2025, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom, Scotland, and Guernsey. According to official statements, a pivotal moment of this trip will be when Birla chairs the Standing Committee meeting of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Guernsey on January 10, 2025.

Om Birla's role as the host of the 28th CSPOC in India in 2026 underscores his leadership in global parliamentary affairs. During his visit, he will engage with counterparts from various parliaments, enhancing India's diplomatic relations. Prior to the conference, Birla's schedule in the UK includes meetings with the Speaker of the UK's House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, from January 7 to 9, 2025.

In London, Birla will meet notable figures including Lord McFall of Alcluith, the Lord Speaker, and partake in several engagements. His itinerary also involves visiting the Dr BR Ambedkar Museum, honoring Mahatma Gandhi, and interacting with the Indian diaspora. Extending his visit to Scotland, he will meet Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, and John Swinney, the First Minister, fostering political dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

