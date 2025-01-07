Market Tensions Rise as U.S. Economic Indicators Defy Expectations

In a volatile session, U.S. stocks gave up early gains while the dollar and bond yields climbed after data pointed to a robust U.S. economy. This unexpected economic strength could curb the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rate cuts, creating uncertainty in the market.

Major U.S. indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones, saw declines as of 10.20 a.m. ET, reflecting investor anxiety over persistent growth and a strong labor market. Treasury yields also rose, impacting borrowing costs globally.

European markets held onto their recent gains, buoyed by reports of potentially softer tariffs from the Trump administration. However, the denial from the former president reversed some of these market movements. In the eurozone, inflation in Germany rose more than expected, adding to economic concerns.

