Qatar Energy Updates Oil Pricing Strategy

Qatar Energy has announced its official selling prices for February, setting the marine crude OSP at a premium of $0.45 per barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, while the land crude OSP is adjusted to a premium of $0.30 per barrel, according to their latest pricing document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 07:30 IST
Qatar Energy has taken steps to adjust its oil pricing strategy for the upcoming month of February. The energy giant has set the official selling price (OSP) of its marine crude at a premium of $0.45 per barrel compared to the Oman/Dubai average.

Meanwhile, the pricing document reveals that Qatar Energy's land crude will be sold at a reduced premium, priced $0.30 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai benchmark. These adjustments reflect the company's strategic response to current market conditions.

The decision marks a notable shift in the company's pricing mechanism, aimed at optimizing its revenue amidst fluctuating global oil prices. Industry observers are keenly watching how these changes will impact the broader oil market landscape.

