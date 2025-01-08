Qatar Energy Updates Oil Pricing Strategy

Qatar Energy has taken steps to adjust its oil pricing strategy for the upcoming month of February. The energy giant has set the official selling price (OSP) of its marine crude at a premium of $0.45 per barrel compared to the Oman/Dubai average.

Meanwhile, the pricing document reveals that Qatar Energy's land crude will be sold at a reduced premium, priced $0.30 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai benchmark. These adjustments reflect the company's strategic response to current market conditions.

The decision marks a notable shift in the company's pricing mechanism, aimed at optimizing its revenue amidst fluctuating global oil prices. Industry observers are keenly watching how these changes will impact the broader oil market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)