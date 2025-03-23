SUNDAY Hotels: Global Expansion in Luxury Hospitality

The premium hotel segment is witnessing a strategic expansion as Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO, plans to significantly grow its SUNDAY Hotels brand. With an ambitious goal to reach 100 properties worldwide by the end of the next financial year, the initiative underscores Oravel's commitment to premiumization in the hospitality sector.

SUNDAY Hotels, launched in May 2023 through a joint venture with SoftBank Group, is already present in ten countries, including India, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The brand's debut in key Indian markets such as Jaipur, Vadodara, Chandigarh, and Gurugram illustrates its strategic expansion in both business and leisure hubs.

The global push, initiated in August 2024 with the launch of SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel in Dubai, reflects the increasing consumer demand and the power of strategic partnerships. An Oravel spokesperson highlighted the company's plans to further ramp up expansion efforts, aiming to bring the total number of SUNDAY Hotels to 100 by FY26.

