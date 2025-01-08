Blaze Erupts at Jalgaon Car Showroom, Firefighters Battle Flames

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a car showroom in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, according to local officials.

Situated in the Kusumba area, the showroom witnessed flames that necessitated the immediate deployment of fire tenders. A video of the incident captured smoke billowing from the premises, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Authorities indicated that additional information would be forthcoming as they continue to assess the damage and determine the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)