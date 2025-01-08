Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Jalgaon Car Showroom, Firefighters Battle Flames

A fire erupted at a car showroom in Jalgaon's Kusumba area, Maharashtra, on Wednesday morning. Firefighters are on the scene working to control the blaze, with plumes of smoke visible from the building. Further information on the incident is anticipated.

Updated: 08-01-2025 10:35 IST
Smoke coming out of a building after broke out at a car showroom in Maharashtra's Jalgaon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a car showroom in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, according to local officials.

Situated in the Kusumba area, the showroom witnessed flames that necessitated the immediate deployment of fire tenders. A video of the incident captured smoke billowing from the premises, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Authorities indicated that additional information would be forthcoming as they continue to assess the damage and determine the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

