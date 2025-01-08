Delhi High Court Strengthened with Two New Judges Amidst Persistent Vacancies

In a significant move to bolster the judicial strength, two additional judges were inducted into the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, with Justice Ajay Digpaul and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar taking their oaths. Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru presided over the solemn ceremony at the court, which was attended by a host of judges and legal luminaries. The appointments, officially notified by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on January 6, 2024, mark a crucial step in addressing longstanding vacancies.

The Union of India, through the Ministry, confirmed the appointments of advocates Digpaul and Shankar, as judges following a recommendation from the Supreme Court collegium. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments via X, lauding the Constitution's power in action. However, the approval of two other candidates, Shwetasree Majumdar and Tejas Karia, remains pending with the Centre.

Highlighting the competence and integrity of the new appointees, the Supreme Court collegium had vouched for their qualifications. Ajay Digpaul brings over 31 years of extensive legal experience, while Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar has participated in 180 reported judgements. Despite these appointments, the Court continues to operate below its authorized capacity of 60 judges, as per the Department of Justice's records.

(With inputs from agencies.)