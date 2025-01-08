Left Menu

Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Addresses Extravagance Allegations

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj challenges luxurious claims about Delhi CM's residence, humorously questioning the existence of a 'gold commode' and bar. Amidst political jibes, Bharadwaj emphasizes these are government properties, while Assam CM desires a national museum status for the so-called 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:51 IST
Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a press conference on Wednesday, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj refuted allegations regarding extravagant amenities at the Chief Minister's residence. Addressing the media, Bharadwaj humorously questioned claims about luxurious facilities, including a 'gold commode' and a bar, at 6 Flagstaff Road.

Bharadwaj's remarks came in response to circulating rumors of opulent features at the official residence. He suggested a review of both the Chief Minister's and Prime Minister's government-run residences, noting taxpayer funding and public accountability for these properties. His comments indicated a stance against political attacks from opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, expressing his curiosity to see the alleged 'Sheesh Mahal'. Sarma humorously proposed it being declared a national museum, highlighting a desire among state leaders to assess the site, contrasting it against Delhi's other offerings like the Mohalla clinics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

