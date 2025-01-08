Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Addresses Extravagance Allegations

In a press conference on Wednesday, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj refuted allegations regarding extravagant amenities at the Chief Minister's residence. Addressing the media, Bharadwaj humorously questioned claims about luxurious facilities, including a 'gold commode' and a bar, at 6 Flagstaff Road.

Bharadwaj's remarks came in response to circulating rumors of opulent features at the official residence. He suggested a review of both the Chief Minister's and Prime Minister's government-run residences, noting taxpayer funding and public accountability for these properties. His comments indicated a stance against political attacks from opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, expressing his curiosity to see the alleged 'Sheesh Mahal'. Sarma humorously proposed it being declared a national museum, highlighting a desire among state leaders to assess the site, contrasting it against Delhi's other offerings like the Mohalla clinics.

