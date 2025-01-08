Left Menu

Empowering Punjab's Future with Solar: Solidus and Jogindra's Mega Project

Solidus Techno Power and Jogindra Group collaborate on a 110 MWp solar project in Punjab, aimed at enhancing sustainability and energy efficiency. The project will meet Jogindra's energy needs, reduce carbon emissions, provide economic growth, and showcase Punjab's leadership in renewable energy innovation.

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. has joined forces with Jogindra Group to develop a 110 MWp solar power project in Punjab. This collaboration marks a milestone in renewable energy, emphasizing both energy efficiency and environmental stewardship.

This ambitious solar initiative stands as a testament to the commitment of both companies in revolutionizing energy access. Spanning three strategic locations, the project will cater to the energy demands of Jogindra Group's key enterprises, optimizing energy production while reducing carbon emissions.

The project is poised to boost Punjab's renewable energy capacity, support India's national energy goals, and generate employment opportunities locally. Additionally, Solidus Techno Power remains dedicated to skill development programs for local youth, empowering the community and advancing Punjab's position in sustainable energy.

