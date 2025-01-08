Shell Adjusts LNG Forecast Amid Market Fluctuations

Left Menu

Shell has reduced its fourth-quarter LNG production outlook to 6.8-7.2 million metric tons, down from previous estimates. Its chemicals and oil products division is also expected to see significantly lower trading results compared to the third quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shell)

Shell, the world's leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) trader, has adjusted its production forecast for the fourth quarter, citing market uncertainties. The company announced on Wednesday that its expected LNG output is now 6.8-7.2 million metric tons, down from its earlier prediction of 6.9-7.5 million tons.

This revision comes at a time when Shell is also forecasting a substantial decrease in trading results for its chemicals and oil products division compared to the third-quarter figures. The company has not disclosed specific reasons for this anticipated decline, but analysts speculate it may be related to broader global energy market trends.

Industry observers will closely watch how these adjustments affect Shell's overall performance as the firm navigates ongoing challenges in the energy sector. Despite this cautious outlook, Shell remains a dominant player in the global LNG market, continuing to influence industry dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

