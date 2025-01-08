Left Menu

Maharana Pratap Geopolitics Dialogue 2025: Shaping Tomorrow's World

The Maharana Pratap Annual Geopolitics Dialogue (MPAGD) 2025, hosted by the Usanas Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs, will take place in Jaipur on February 14-15, 2025. The conference will gather global experts to discuss critical geopolitical issues, including the evolving multipolar world order and the impact of AI on global security.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Maharana Pratap Annual Geopolitics Dialogue 2025 (MPAGD) is set to be held on February 14-15, 2025, in Jaipur, according to an official statement. Organized by the Usanas Foundation alongside the Ministry of External Affairs, the conference aims to explore transformative geopolitical dynamics under the theme "Building Tomorrow: Shaping the Future."

Experts and policymakers will delve into pressing matters such as the impact of a multipolar world order on global alliances and regional conflicts. Discussions will also address how artificial intelligence is poised to reshape warfare and global stability. The conference aspires to lay out India's vision for the future, amidst a backdrop of geopolitical shifts.

Notable figures slated to speak at the event include India's Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, and Israel's Ambassador to India, Ambassador Reuven Azar. A diverse roster of international scholars and diplomats, including Lt Gen Arvinder Lamba, Dr Andrey Kortunov, and Dr Rohan Gunaratna, will contribute to strategic discussions aiming to influence the global order.

