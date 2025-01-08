AAP Challenges BJP: A Stand-off Over 'Extravagant' Residences

In a bold political maneuver, AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, attempted to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Wednesday. This attempt comes as a rebuttal to the BJP's allegations of luxury features, such as gold commodes and swimming pools, at Delhi Chief Minister's bungalow.

The visit by AAP was in response to what they termed a baseless smear campaign by the BJP, demanding that the public be allowed to see both the CM's and PM's residences. As tensions rose, AAP MP Sanjay Singh vocally challenged the BJP, questioning the validity of their claims and pointing out the lack of substantiated evidence.

Despite their efforts, the AAP delegation was prevented from entering the premises, resulting in a standoff with police and a sit-in protest outside the CM's residence. Bharadwaj accused the BJP of evasion, alleging an elaborately staged scene to block media access, and emphasized their desire to refocus elections on substantive issues like water and electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)