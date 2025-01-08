Left Menu

AAP Challenges BJP: A Stand-off Over 'Extravagant' Residences

AAP leaders, led by Saurabh Bharadwaj, attempted to visit PM Modi's residence after the BJP alleged luxury features at Delhi CM's residence. They were halted by police, leading to accusations and demands for transparency from both parties, sparking a highly publicized political confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:51 IST
AAP Challenges BJP: A Stand-off Over 'Extravagant' Residences
AAP leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political maneuver, AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, attempted to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Wednesday. This attempt comes as a rebuttal to the BJP's allegations of luxury features, such as gold commodes and swimming pools, at Delhi Chief Minister's bungalow.

The visit by AAP was in response to what they termed a baseless smear campaign by the BJP, demanding that the public be allowed to see both the CM's and PM's residences. As tensions rose, AAP MP Sanjay Singh vocally challenged the BJP, questioning the validity of their claims and pointing out the lack of substantiated evidence.

Despite their efforts, the AAP delegation was prevented from entering the premises, resulting in a standoff with police and a sit-in protest outside the CM's residence. Bharadwaj accused the BJP of evasion, alleging an elaborately staged scene to block media access, and emphasized their desire to refocus elections on substantive issues like water and electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025