Yogi Adityanath Accuses Congress of Ignoring Ambedkar's Legacy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress for disrespecting Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy, accusing them of exploiting his contributions for political gains. Speaking in Agra, he alleged Congress sidelined Ambedkar in pivotal moments and altered the Constitution's preamble, diminishing its essence.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has intensified his attack on the Congress, accusing the party of consistently disrespecting the legacy of Dr. B R Ambedkar while feigning dedication to his cause for political advantage.
Speaking at a gathering in Agra, marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution and Dr. Ambedkar's birth, Adityanath alleged that it was the Congress that actively worked against Ambedkar during critical periods, including his exclusion from the first cabinet of independent India, despite his exceptional credentials.
Highlighting past actions, he accused Congress of altering the Constitution's preamble and said they restrained its spirit, citing the Emergency as a time when the Constitution was undermined. He also criticized them for not honoring Ambedkar with a memorial or the Bharat Ratna. Adityanath commended the BJP for honoring Ambedkar's legacy and reinstating scholarship schemes.
