Delhi Police Opposes Bail for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Amid Organized Crime Links

Delhi police have firmly opposed the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan, citing his alleged involvement with an organized crime syndicate led by Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. In a disclosure statement, Balyan reportedly admitted to his ties with the syndicate, corroborated by co-accused confessions from Ritik alias Peter and Sachin Chikara, according to the police.

Balyan, currently in judicial custody post-arrest under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), faces serious allegations of facilitating and financially supporting criminal activities. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja heard arguments from both Balyan's defense team and the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) representing Delhi police, with continuation of arguments slated for Thursday.

The defense, spearheaded by advocates M.S. Khan, Rohit Dalal, and Rahul Sahani, contends that the charges are based on outdated evidence, specifically pointing to a video clip acquired in August 2023. They argue this clip had already been assessed in a connected case where Balyan was granted bail. Meanwhile, the prosecution highlights multiple FIRs as evidence of continuous criminal activity, emphasizing Balyan's role in identifying targets for extortion and land grabbing, underscoring the serious charges levied against him.

