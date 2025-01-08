Left Menu

Hybrid Crops: Revolutionizing India's Agricultural Future

Hybrid crop technology is crucial for addressing structural challenges in India's agriculture sector. It aims to boost productivity and income for small-holding farmers, supporting inclusive and sustainable growth. Despite its declining GDP share, agriculture remains vital for employment and food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:39 IST
Hybrid crop technology is touted as a transformative force in addressing critical challenges in India's agriculture sector, particularly for small-holding farmers who make up a significant portion of the workforce, according to PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Although agriculture's GDP contribution has decreased from 42% in 1977 to 18% in 2023-24, the sector is crucial for inclusive growth, with 46% of India's workforce still reliant on it. Mishra emphasized the necessity for growth that is both inclusive and sustainable to propel India to developed nation status by 2047.

Mishra proposed a comprehensive approach to tackling agricultural challenges, advocating for increased adoption of hybrid technology, diversification in horticulture, livestock, and fisheries, and enhancing small-holding farmer technology use. The broader strategy aims to bridge the rural-urban income gap while ensuring food security and farmer profitability.

