Registrations Open for 2025 Academic Year at North West Agricultural Colleges

Preparations are underway for the registration of first-year and returning students at the Potchefstroom College of Agriculture and Taung Agricultural College for the 2025 academic year. The two institutions, part of the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, are preparing to welcome students back when they reopen on January 13, 2025.

For Potchefstroom College of Agriculture, registration for first-year students will take place on January 20 and 21, 2025. Second and third-year students can register on January 22, 2025. Meanwhile, Taung Agricultural College will hold first-year student registrations on January 20 and 21, 2025, while returning students will register on January 15 and 16, 2025.

Important Guidelines for Students

Emelda Setlhako, spokesperson for the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, emphasized the importance of adhering to the registration dates and ensuring that all required documentation is complete. Late applications or walk-ins will only be considered if there is available space during the registration period.

Setlhako also advised students to apply for the next application window later in the year if they miss the current registration period. Additionally, students seeking on-campus accommodation are encouraged to plan ahead, as there is limited accommodation available. Alternative housing arrangements should be made to ensure they have a place to stay.

Contact Information for Registration Inquiries

Prospective and returning students can reach out to the respective colleges for further details:

Potchefstroom Agricultural College : Contact Ismail Haffejee at 079 515 8714 or via email at IHaffejee@nwpg.gov.za during office hours.

: Contact Ismail Haffejee at 079 515 8714 or via email at IHaffejee@nwpg.gov.za during office hours. Taung Agricultural College: Contact Vuyiswa Mziwakhe at 060 504 8149 or via email at charmmyv@icloud.com during office hours.

Students are encouraged to complete their registration process on time and ensure all necessary arrangements are in place to start the 2025 academic year smoothly.