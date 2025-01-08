Powerless Days: Soraha Village Struggles Amid Transformer Theft

Residents of Soraha village in the Ughaiti region have been enduring a month without electricity following the theft of a 250 KVA power transformer. The thieves dismantled the transformer and absconded with its oil and other valuable components, leaving the community in darkness, local sources reported.

Despite efforts by the power department to investigate, a new transformer has not been installed, even 25 days post-theft. Police are yet to apprehend the burglars. The outage has plunged the village, home to 5,000 people, into complete darkness after sunset, causing significant disruptions.

Students preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Board exams in February are particularly affected. Village head Satpal Singh expressed concerns over the disruption to education and daily life. Junior engineer Ashok Kumar confirmed that a case has been filed, and a government repair proposal sent. He assured that a replacement transformer will arrive within the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies.)