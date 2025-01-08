Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Challenging Chief Election Commissioner Appointment Law

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for February 4 to address a series of petitions questioning the legitimacy of legislation concerning the appointment process for the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners. This law notably excludes the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel for these key positions.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, speaking on behalf of the petitioners, argued that the removal of the Chief Justice from the selection process hands undue control to the Executive, endangering the essence of electoral democracy. The court acknowledged the significance of the issue but noted the importance of a thorough review.

The bench requested a reminder on February 3 for the next day's hearing. The Supreme Court had previously refused to halt the appointments of two Commissioners under the controversial act, citing the proximity of upcoming elections and the risk of causing "chaos and uncertainty." Several petitions seek to revisit this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)