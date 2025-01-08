Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Challenging Chief Election Commissioner Appointment Law

The Supreme Court will hear petitions on February 4 challenging the law on appointing the Chief Election Commissioner, which removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel. This move has been criticized for potentially undermining electoral democracy by centralizing power within the executive branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:10 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Challenging Chief Election Commissioner Appointment Law
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for February 4 to address a series of petitions questioning the legitimacy of legislation concerning the appointment process for the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners. This law notably excludes the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel for these key positions.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, speaking on behalf of the petitioners, argued that the removal of the Chief Justice from the selection process hands undue control to the Executive, endangering the essence of electoral democracy. The court acknowledged the significance of the issue but noted the importance of a thorough review.

The bench requested a reminder on February 3 for the next day's hearing. The Supreme Court had previously refused to halt the appointments of two Commissioners under the controversial act, citing the proximity of upcoming elections and the risk of causing "chaos and uncertainty." Several petitions seek to revisit this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025