New Library and Informatics Centre Inaugurated at Tezpur Institute
Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new library and informatics centre at the Regional Mental Health Institute in Tezpur, aiming to boost academic growth and mental health research. Further infrastructure projects were announced by CM Sarma in Assam.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda, along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, officially launched a new library and informatics centre at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Mental Health Institute in Tezpur. During his address, Nadda revealed, "I participated in the Board of Governors meeting, where we have endorsed all proposals aiming to enhance the institute's progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership."
Nadda emphasized the institute's pivotal role in student empowerment through his social media post, stating that the new facility will significantly aid academic and mental health research. "Inaugurated the Library and Informatics Centre at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) in Tezpur, Assam," Nadda shared, highlighting its importance in academic development.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma encouraged international diplomats to invest in Assam, citing ongoing rapid development in infrastructure and education. Speaking to diplomats and industry leaders, Sarma mentioned several ambitious projects, including a satellite city project in collaboration with Singapore and new railway lines. These initiatives signal Assam's growing developmental trajectory.

