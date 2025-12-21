Left Menu

Modi's Bold Assam Tour: Unveiling Projects and Targeting Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam, launching significant projects and directing pointed criticisms at the Congress. The visit included inaugurating infrastructure projects, addressing educational initiatives, and laying the groundwork for future industrial developments, setting the political landscape ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a whirlwind two-day visit to Assam, where he announced development projects worth Rs 15,600 crore. With sharp critiques aimed at the Congress, Modi sought to set the stage for the 2026 state assembly elections.

On the first day, Modi inaugurated a new terminal at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport and unveiled a towering statue of Assam's first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bardoloi. He accused the Congress of ignoring state development and supporting illegal land encroachment by infiltrators.

Modi's initiatives also highlighted the economic and infrastructural growth promised under BJP governance, exemplified by the Namrup urea plant project. Throughout his visit, Modi underscored the BJP's commitment to preserving Assamese identity and creating opportunities through industrialization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

