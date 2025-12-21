Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Modi Over Assam Allegations and MGNREGA Changes

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments linking Congress to anti-national activities in Assam. Kharge condemned Modi for blaming opposition for his failures. He also criticized changes to MGNREGA and urged for protection of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent allegations against Congress regarding anti-national activities in Assam. Kharge lambasted Modi for using Congress as a scapegoat for his government's shortcomings.

Modi's accusations came during a speech in poll-bound Assam, where he claimed that a historical conspiracy almost led to Assam being annexed as part of East Pakistan. Kharge accused the Prime Minister of shifting blame away from his 'double engine' BJP governments both at the Central and State levels.

Kharge further criticized the government's move to replace MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill, calling it detrimental to poor villagers. He also condemned the lynching of a Hindu in Bangladesh, urging India's government to ensure protection for Hindus abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

