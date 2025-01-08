BHEL Powers Ahead: Two Units of Bhutan's PHEP-II Hydro Project Commissioned

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has achieved a significant milestone by commissioning the first two units of the ambitious 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan. This project, part of a bilateral agreement between India and Bhutan, underscores the strengthening partnership between the two nations.

Located in Bhutan's Wangdue district, PHEP-II stands out as a greenfield hydro initiative. According to a BHEL press release, the Francis Turbine utilized in the project has been meticulously engineered to function at a rated head of 241 meters, marking the highest for any Francis Type Hydro Turbine within Bhutan.

The two units, synchronized on December 16 and 17, 2024, mark a notable stride towards the full commissioning of all six units. Once fully operational, the project is expected to contribute an annual power generation capacity of 4,357 gigawatt-hours, significantly enhancing Bhutan's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)