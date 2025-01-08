Himachal Pradesh Pushes for Digital Transition in Employment Sector

In a decisive move to modernize Himachal Pradesh's employment sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated the digitization of the Labour and Employment Department's operations. During a recent review meeting, Sukhu stressed the importance of making data on skilled labor readily available online, streamlining processes for better efficiency.

The Chief Minister has called for immediate action, highlighting that this digital shift will not only open pathways to job creation but also support those seeking self-employment. Reflecting on the state's progress, Sukhu revealed that 39,220 jobs were generated in the past two years, with over 13,000 positions in the government sector.

Additionally, the state's Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna has been instrumental in facilitating self-employment. Recent efforts include recommending 121 transport department candidates for e-taxi subsidies, which will link with government departments. A forthcoming issuance of 200 e-taxi permits underscores an eco-friendly vision, aimed at reducing carbon footprints and preserving tourism-driven environmental assets.

The Chief Minister further shared ambitions for overseas employment, underscored by a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai's EFS Facility Service. This initiative has already secured jobs for five youths in Saudi Arabia. Ensuring their welfare abroad remains a government priority, Sukhu asserted, as officials plan ongoing evaluation of international opportunities.

The strategic meeting was attended by Labour and Employment Secretary Priyanka Basu Ingty, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, and Commissioner of Labour and Employment Virender Sharma, among other senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)