Prayagraj Gears Up for Maha Kumbh 2025: Innovations and Preparations Unveiled

In a recent announcement, Bhanu Bhaskar, the Additional Director General of Police for Prayagraj Zone, assured that there would be no traffic restrictions in the city as preparations ramp up for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festivities. Leveraging advancements from 2019, the authorities are introducing AI and camera feeds for efficient crowd management.

ADG Bhaskar emphasized that there are only traffic facilitation instructions to ensure hassle-free access to the 'Snaan Ghats.' Chief Minister has instructed officials to minimize walking distances on the 'Snaan' days, and facilities such as air and water ambulances are ready for emergencies. Meanwhile, efforts to maintain the purity of the Ganga include operational sewage treatment plants, according to Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam's Managing Director, Raj Shekhar.

The Ganga's ecosphere is being safeguarded by treating wastewater with advanced oxidation techniques, supplementing the Namami Gange Mission's collaboration with the state government. With over 45 crore devotees anticipated for this event, which commences on January 13 and concludes on February 26, Maha Kumbh 2025 aims to be a hallmark of eco-friendly and sustainable celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)