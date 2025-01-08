Karnataka Declares 'No Naxalite' Status as Six Surrender

In a significant development, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a rehabilitation package of Rs 3 lakhs and other facilities for six Naxalites who surrendered in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the event that marked the end of naxalism in the state.

The surrendered Naxalites include Mundagaaru Latha and Vanajakshi from Chikkamagaluru, Sundari from Dakshina Kannada, Jish from Kerala, and Vasanth K from Tamil Nadu. Internal Security DGP Pranab Mohanty emphasized that this surrender represents a crucial watershed in South India's security landscape.

The government lauded the ex-insurgents' decision to join the mainstream, pledging to address their demands. Deputy CM Shivakumar proudly declared Karnataka a 'no naxalite' state, spotlighting the successful efforts by law enforcement and rehabilitation teams to negotiate this peaceful resolution. (ANI)

