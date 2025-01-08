Left Menu

Karnataka Declares 'No Naxalite' Status as Six Surrender

The Karnataka government announced the surrender of six key Naxalite leaders, offering them a package of Rs 3 lakhs each and other facilities. This significant event, attended by state leaders, marks an end to the Naxalite movement in Karnataka, aiming to mainstream the former insurgents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:50 IST
Six Naxals surrender before Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a rehabilitation package of Rs 3 lakhs and other facilities for six Naxalites who surrendered in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the event that marked the end of naxalism in the state.

The surrendered Naxalites include Mundagaaru Latha and Vanajakshi from Chikkamagaluru, Sundari from Dakshina Kannada, Jish from Kerala, and Vasanth K from Tamil Nadu. Internal Security DGP Pranab Mohanty emphasized that this surrender represents a crucial watershed in South India's security landscape.

The government lauded the ex-insurgents' decision to join the mainstream, pledging to address their demands. Deputy CM Shivakumar proudly declared Karnataka a 'no naxalite' state, spotlighting the successful efforts by law enforcement and rehabilitation teams to negotiate this peaceful resolution. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

