DDA Halts Kusumpur Pahadi Slum Rehabilitation Plan
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has notified the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that plans for a slum rehabilitation project in Kusumpur Pahadi are not moving forward. The proposed initiative aimed to construct 2,800 dwelling units on 18.96 acres in South Delhi but faced environmental concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:52 IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has officially informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) of its decision to halt plans for a proposed slum rehabilitation project in Kusumpur Pahadi, South Delhi.
The project intended to construct 2,800 housing units over a 18.96-acre site currently occupied by a jhuggi-jhopdi cluster that houses nearly 100,000 residents. However, environmental degradation concerns were raised regarding the scheme.
A bench including NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava evaluated the DDA's response and observed their claim disputing the project's location within the southern-central ridge area.
