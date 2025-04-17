Left Menu

DDA Halts Kusumpur Pahadi Slum Rehabilitation Plan

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has notified the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that plans for a slum rehabilitation project in Kusumpur Pahadi are not moving forward. The proposed initiative aimed to construct 2,800 dwelling units on 18.96 acres in South Delhi but faced environmental concerns.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has officially informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) of its decision to halt plans for a proposed slum rehabilitation project in Kusumpur Pahadi, South Delhi.

The project intended to construct 2,800 housing units over a 18.96-acre site currently occupied by a jhuggi-jhopdi cluster that houses nearly 100,000 residents. However, environmental degradation concerns were raised regarding the scheme.

A bench including NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava evaluated the DDA's response and observed their claim disputing the project's location within the southern-central ridge area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

