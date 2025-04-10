Left Menu

Chhattisgarh to Implement New Naxalite Surrender & Rehabilitation Policy

Chhattisgarh has announced the formation of committees in districts under the Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief Rehabilitation Policy-2025, aiming to offer rehabilitation and compensation to Naxalite victims and surrenderers. The state government is open to dialogue with Maoists, amid ongoing debates over the portrayal of Naxalites as anti-development.

  • India

On March 28, Chhattisgarh announced the establishment of district committees under the Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief Rehabilitation Policy-2025, according to a state home department notification. Each committee, headed by the district collector, will include the Superintendent of Police, among other officials, to oversee the policy's implementation.

The policy promises compensation and rehabilitation for victims of Naxalite violence and ensures surrendered Naxalites receive support to reintegrate into society. A portal will be developed to register victims and surrenderers, assigning them unique IDs for tracking rehabilitation efforts.

The announcement comes amid calls for peace talks from both the state government and Naxalites, who claim they are unfairly depicted as anti-development. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressed readiness for talks, although he stressed the government's reluctance to form new committees for dialogue due to past ineffectiveness.

