Left Menu

Global Bond Selloff and Dollar Surge Impact Markets

A global bond selloff and rising U.S. Treasury yields hurt stocks and boosted the dollar. Economic signals limit prospects for interest rate cuts, affecting investor sentiment. European shares dipped, and oil prices fell, though gold advanced as uncertainty persists in global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:56 IST
Global Bond Selloff and Dollar Surge Impact Markets

The global bond market faced continued pressure as a selloff extended into Wednesday, negatively impacting stocks and strengthening the U.S. dollar. This trend comes amid robust U.S. economic data that taper expectations for further cuts in interest rates. As the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 4.73%, its highest point since April 2024, the situation spelled trouble for equities.

Investment officials express concern over rising bond yields risking equity market growth. Mark Malek, CIO at SiebertNXT, New York, highlighted bond yields nearing 5% as a significant risk factor for equities this quarter. Meanwhile, bonds sold off further following a CNN report suggesting President-elect Donald Trump might declare an economic emergency to impose tariffs globally.

The equity landscape showed volatility, with all major Wall Street indices sliding. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted declines, weighed down by sectors like utilities and technology. Conversely, gold prices saw an uptick, providing a glimmer of positivity amid broader economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025