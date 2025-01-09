Coal Power: A Lifeline Amid Moldova's Energy Crisis

In a bid to tackle Moldova's deepening energy crisis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu have explored the use of Ukrainian coal to alleviate shortages in the separatist Transdniestria region.

The crisis emerged when Ukraine refused to renew its gas transit agreement with Russia, halting supplies to Transdniestria. Pro-Russian Transdniestria has historically relied on Russian gas, a situation exacerbating current blackouts and heating deficits.

Both leaders, steering their nations toward European Union membership, are seeking innovative solutions to stabilize Moldova's energy supply and sustain its pro-European governance amidst Russian gas manipulation allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)