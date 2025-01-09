Left Menu

Coal Power: A Lifeline Amid Moldova's Energy Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu discussed using Ukrainian coal to mitigate Moldova's energy crisis affecting Transdniestria. The crisis arose after Ukraine halted Russian gas transit. The leaders aim to find common solutions, emphasizing the stability and well-being of Moldova's citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 01:18 IST
In a bid to tackle Moldova's deepening energy crisis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu have explored the use of Ukrainian coal to alleviate shortages in the separatist Transdniestria region.

The crisis emerged when Ukraine refused to renew its gas transit agreement with Russia, halting supplies to Transdniestria. Pro-Russian Transdniestria has historically relied on Russian gas, a situation exacerbating current blackouts and heating deficits.

Both leaders, steering their nations toward European Union membership, are seeking innovative solutions to stabilize Moldova's energy supply and sustain its pro-European governance amidst Russian gas manipulation allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

