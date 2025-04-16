Dharav High School Unveils New Campus in Gurugram

Dharav High School is set to open its new campus in Gurugram's Orchid Island, with a commitment to nurturing creativity and academic excellence. Located in Sector 51, Mayfield Garden, the school promises to focus on holistic education that aligns with global sustainability goals.

The campus features a 5.5-acre eco-friendly design, extensive sports facilities, and a modern auditorium. Key figures, Devyani Jaipuria and Aditi Misra, emphasize the importance of a balanced curriculum that fosters intellectual curiosity and leadership skills among students.

The school aims to provide a supportive environment for both students and parents, incorporating dedicated working spaces for moms. Admissions for the next academic session are currently open, offering a transformative learning experience for students to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

(With inputs from agencies.)