Dharav High School Unveils New Campus in Gurugram

Dharav High School has announced the opening of its new campus in Gurugram, emphasizing creativity, curiosity, and core values. The eco-friendly campus offers extensive sports facilities and modern learning environments. Devyani Jaipuria and Aditi Misra lead the school, focusing on academic excellence and character development for future leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dharav High School is set to open its new campus in Gurugram's Orchid Island, with a commitment to nurturing creativity and academic excellence. Located in Sector 51, Mayfield Garden, the school promises to focus on holistic education that aligns with global sustainability goals.

The campus features a 5.5-acre eco-friendly design, extensive sports facilities, and a modern auditorium. Key figures, Devyani Jaipuria and Aditi Misra, emphasize the importance of a balanced curriculum that fosters intellectual curiosity and leadership skills among students.

The school aims to provide a supportive environment for both students and parents, incorporating dedicated working spaces for moms. Admissions for the next academic session are currently open, offering a transformative learning experience for students to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

